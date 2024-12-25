Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada provides 700 Christmas Day meals to those in need

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada has provided multiple services to those who need it most in our community, including on Christmas Day.

The charity organization fed 700 homeless and vulnerable men, women and children a holiday meal on Wednesday, a tradition that goes back to the mid-60s.

"We've been doing food, in general, since 1965 at Catholic Charities," said Catholic Charities' director of media and community relations, Leslie Carmine. "We're really proud to say that we've been serving for 59 years, and we haven't missed a meal."

Thelma Schneider, one of the approximately 50 volunteers who helped serve meals on Christmas Day, called the experience of helping others "beautiful".

"I look at the eyes of these people and the children and the families and it just brings me joy," Schneider said through tears.

"It warms your heart coming in here every day to see the people that we're serving because they have nowhere else to go," said Carmine.

Those in attendance enjoyed beef wellington, mashed potatoes, vegetables and pumpkin pie.

Although this year's Christmas meal is over, Carmine says the organization relies heavily on donations throughout the year to continue their work. You can find more information about how you can help on their website here.