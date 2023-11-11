Caspian's cocktail and caviar bar set to open at Caesars Palace this spring

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new cocktail and caviar bar with a secret music lounge is scheduled to open at Caesars Palace this spring.

It's called Caspian's and is the latest creation from Clique Hospitality.

According to casino officials, it will be located near the main entrance to Caesars Palace on the walkway between the high limit slot area and Nobu Hotel & Restaurant. The bar will be replacing the space formerly occupied by Cleopatra's Barge.

The 1,100-square-foot venue will be able to seat about 50 guests while the music lounge will be about 2,300-square-feet and can seat about 100 guests.

Clique Hospitality officials said the venue has been designed as an "homage to Art Deco's Parisian roots". The music lounge will feature a large, carved, golden frame draped with blue velvet curtains and provide a "rich backdrop" for performances.

Caspian's is scheduled to open sometime in Spring 2024.