Casino owner donating site for Las Vegas shooting memorial

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, debris litters a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino following a mass shooting in Las Vegas. The casino company that owns the former Las Vegas Strip concert venue that became the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history said Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, it is donating part of the property for a permanent memorial. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Posted at 10:04 AM, Aug 03, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The casino company that owns the former Las Vegas Strip concert venue that in 2017 became the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history is donating part of the property for a permanent memorial.

MGM Resorts International on Monday called a memorial vital to continued community recovery.

A Clark County design committee wants the public to submit opinions online through Aug. 15 about how the memorial should look.

Fifty-eight people died and more than 850 were injured when gunfire rained into a country music festival crowd. At least two later deaths were also blamed on gunshot wounds.

