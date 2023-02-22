Case against alleged cult leader Nathan Chasing Horse heads to grand jury trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The case against accused cult leader Nathan Chasing Horse was dismissed for North Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday morning.

A judge announced at the beginning of the hearing that the former "Dances with Wolves" actor had been indicted by a grand jury and will soon face trial.

Chasing Horse's case is dismissed in North Las Vegas and is now headed to a grand jury. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/BR4XlxPvO0 — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) February 22, 2023

Supporters of Chasing Horse have been present at recent hearings, often blowing kisses to Chasing Horse. During Wednesday's proceedings, some supporters were seen with clothing that had his name on it.

Some of Chasing Horse’s supporters were wearing clothing with his name on it. Chasing Horse’s public defender told me “we have no comment at this time” regarding his case. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/p8faMqvXNO — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) February 22, 2023

Chasing Horse is accused of grooming and sexually abusing young indigenous girls within "The Circle," a group that prosecutors say is his cult.

Chasing Horse faces multiple charges of child sexual exploitation and pornography from local, federal and Canadian courts. He is currently being held on a $300,000 bail and is prohibited from making contact with any minors, firearms, drugs or alcohol.

A public defender for Chasing Horse told KTNV that they have "no comment at this time."