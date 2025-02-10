Career info session and hiring events taking place this week in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — EmployNV, the state's public workforce system, has announced two career events taking place in Las Vegas this week.

If you are in search of employment, EmployNV is inviting you check out these events and pre-register online at EmployNV.gov, click "Find a Job" and then search for the position with the corresponding six-digit ID.

Career Events

MGM Resorts | Information Session



Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., MGM Resorts will be holding an information sessions for job seekers to learn about opportunities with their company, how to apply, how to get hired and MGM Resorts employee benefits. (Information Session ID - 758081)

Location: Maryland Parkway EmployNV Career Hub, 3405 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Walgreens Wednesday | Hiring Event

