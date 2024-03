PRIMM, Nev. (KTNV) — Drivers on their way back into Nevada at the end of the weekend were met with long traffic delays due to a car fire.

The fire was on the side of the road on I-15 North after Primm Blvd. Left lanes were shut down to allow first responders to battle the blaze.

Calls started coming in just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 24, according to RTC of Southern Nevada.