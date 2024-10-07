Canyoneer dies after falling at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (KTNV) — A 40-year-old canyoneer has died after an accidental fall at Zion National Park.

Rangers say the man was with three others when he fell between 150 and 200 feet near the exit of Heaps Canyon on Saturday.

After receiving reports about the fall, the Zion National Park Technical Search and Rescue Team and the Washington County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene.

The man was extracted by a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter to a helispot near the Watchman Campground, where he received medical care.

The man died before he could be taken by air ambulance to the hospital.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time," said Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh.

Two of the three other canyoneers were extracted safely by DPS helicopters while the third rappelled down the canyon with Zion's search and rescue team.