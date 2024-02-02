Canyon Springs High School student arrested for making false 911 report

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A student has been arrested after making a false 911 report that led to police briefly locking down Canyon Springs High School on Friday morning.

According to North Las Vegas police, the incident happened at Canyon Springs High School around 9:30 a.m. after police received text messages stating there was an armed student inside the school.

The school was locked down while North Las Vegas Police and the Clark County School District Police Department searched the school. They determined there were no victims. Investigators also stated they found no evidence to support the report and that it wasn't credible.

The lockdown has been lifted and CCSD officials said they're working with parents who may want to remove their students from school as a precaution.

The Canyon Springs High School principal, Louis Markouzis, said a student was arrested for making a false 911 report.

North Las Vegas Police are also reminding the public that making false reports to police is a misdemeanor crime and will be investigated by police because it can take public safety resources away from actual emergencies.

Markouzis sent the following letter to families this morning: