Candy Cane House spreads Christmas magic for fourth year

HENDERSON (KTNV) — In its fourth year, the Candy Cane House in Henderson is inviting you in for the ultimate Christmas experience.

To spread holiday cheer in the community, homeowner Victor Cardenas and his husband have transformed their home into a Christmas wonderland.

The house's exterior and entire first level are adorned with Christmas decorations, over 80 trees, and nearly 60,000 lights.

The Cardenas family graciously welcomes guests inside their festively decorated home for free. However, they kindly request visitors to bring monetary donations or personal hygiene items for women in need.

Cardenas said the inspiration for the candy cane house came during a challenging time, after his husband was diagnosed with cancer and given a short time to live.

"It's all inspiration for my husband. We went through a life situation where he had cancer and he was given two months. Christmas is his favorite holiday. We wanted to make sure if it was his last, it would be with a bang,” Cardenas said.

You can visit the Candy Cane House at 366 S. Milan St. in Henderson. It's open on weekends until December 23rd.