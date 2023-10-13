Candlelight vigil held at UNLV to honor lives lost during ongoing war in Israel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV hosted a candlelight vigil on Thursday night to honor the lives lost during the ongoing war in Israel.

The vigil was held at the Valerie Pida Plaza at Maryland Parkway, where dozens of people arrived to pay their respects. Some people even shared their thoughts on the tragic situation playing out right now in the Middle East.

Channel 13 spoke with organizers of the event and asked how these attacks are impacting them here in Southern Nevada.

"I'm seeing the pictures and videos of what is going on, and it's horrifying," said Gaia Steinberg, the President of Students Supporting Israel at UNLV. "I'm angry that it is happening and that there are people who are somehow not standing behind Israel. I honestly can't put my emotions into words. It's just been shocking."

Organizers say it was important to unite in this way to show their support for everyone impacted in Israel.