Campaign targeting 'straw purchases' of guns will start to pop up around Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A campaign targeting illegal gun purchases is underway in Las Vegas.

The month-long campaign called "Don't Lie for the Other Guy" was announced Wednesday morning by the Industry Trade Association, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Department of Justice.

"Today's campaign is to educate firearm retailers about how to spot and deter illegal straw purchases," said NSSF President and CEO Joe Bartozzi. "

A "straw purchase" is when a person buys a firearm for another individual who is not legally allowed to own a gun. Officials said that anyone who moves forward with this type of transaction could face up to 15 years in prison and up to $250,000 fines.

"We don't want these guns being moved to a prohibited person," said Bartozzi. "So, by educating our members, these retailers like the Range 702, we are preventing guns getting into the wrong hands, getting into the criminal market."

The campaign will be displayed across 30 digital billboards along high-traffic roads and freeways, as well as a transit campaign throughout the region with the message: “Buy a gun for someone who can’t and buy yourself 15 years in jail. Don’t Lie for the Other Guy.” Ads will run on targeted bus routes utilizing 50 bus signs and 75 transit station posters across the market. In addition, the campaign includes 1052 FM radio spots on five of the largest Las Vegas radio stations and more than 3.7 million targeted impressions across Facebook and Instagram, as well as geofenced mobile display ads.

Retired Metro Lieutenant Randy Sutton said the weapons obtained by a "straw purchase" and used for crimes in the valley are not common.

"Straw purchased firearms being utilized in crimes is not the majority," said Sutton. He adds that it likely many people don't realize that "straw purchase" is a serious crime.

"Awareness is a big issue and that's why there is this push on-- to educate the public. It's for the people who don't want to get in trouble are armed with that knowledge and it can forestall it."

The General Manager at Range 702, Kris Chanski, said her business is not stranger to straw purchase attempts.

"We've experienced attempts for straw purchases quite a lot and I think that it's something that all FFL or every gun store has to deal with," said Chanski. "

She said her crews are trained to look for certain red flags to prevent a straw purchase.

Chanski said that they are also in communication with other nearby gun stores to make them aware of the possibility of a straw purchase.

"If we are convinced that there is going to be a straw sale or an attempt for a straw sale, we have the choice to contact authorities and if authorities decide to move forward with it, they take it over from there. If not, then we would have the choice to either move forward with the sale or to deal or deny the sale," said Chanski.

