Encompass Health hiring nurses in Las Vegas with potential $5K signing bonus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital is calling on registered nurses looking for work to come and be a part of its Las Vegas team.

The largest provider of inpatient rehabilitation in the U.S. is hosting a hiring event in the parking lot of its central Las Vegas location near Valley View and Charleston boulevards.

RELATED: List of upcoming job fairs in Las Vegas | 2021

The hospital says it's offering a potential $5,000 signing bonus, health benefits as soon as work begins and student loan and tuition forgiveness programs to attract potential employees.

Encompass Health said full time and night shift work is available for people willing to help people rehabilitate, make it out of the hospital and return to their lives.

The job fair runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday at the hospital's located at 1250 Valley View Blvd.