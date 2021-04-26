Watch
Encompass Health hiring nurses in Las Vegas with potential $5K signing bonus

NEWS: Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital is calling on all registered nurses to come work for their health system.
Posted at 5:27 AM, Apr 26, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital is calling on registered nurses looking for work to come and be a part of its Las Vegas team.

The largest provider of inpatient rehabilitation in the U.S. is hosting a hiring event in the parking lot of its central Las Vegas location near Valley View and Charleston boulevards.

The hospital says it's offering a potential $5,000 signing bonus, health benefits as soon as work begins and student loan and tuition forgiveness programs to attract potential employees.

Encompass Health said full time and night shift work is available for people willing to help people rehabilitate, make it out of the hospital and return to their lives.

The job fair runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday at the hospital's located at 1250 Valley View Blvd.

