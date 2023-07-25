California man gets 27 months in prison for unemployment insurance fraud

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A California man has been sentenced to spend 27 months in federal prison due to an unemployment insurance fraud scheme.

Back in April, 32-year-old Breon Dante Mims pleaded guilty.

According to the Justice Department, Las Vegas police stopped Mims in September 2020 after spotting him smoking a marijuana blunt in public.

During the stop, officers found $10,080 in cash and 10 California Employment Development Department debit cards issued to other people. Mims told officers that he used the cards without permission had withdrawn at least $77,000 from various ATMS in Nevada and California.

A federal judge said after Mims serves his 27 months, that will be followed by three years of supervised release.