Watch Now
Local News

Actions

California man gets 27 months in prison for unemployment insurance fraud

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Department of Justice
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 16:50:54-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A California man has been sentenced to spend 27 months in federal prison due to an unemployment insurance fraud scheme.

Back in April, 32-year-old Breon Dante Mims pleaded guilty.

According to the Justice Department, Las Vegas police stopped Mims in September 2020 after spotting him smoking a marijuana blunt in public.

During the stop, officers found $10,080 in cash and 10 California Employment Development Department debit cards issued to other people. Mims told officers that he used the cards without permission had withdrawn at least $77,000 from various ATMS in Nevada and California.

A federal judge said after Mims serves his 27 months, that will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH