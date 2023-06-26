Watch Now
California man drowns at Lake Havasu

Lake Havasu Drowning
Posted at 6:36 AM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 09:36:13-04

LAKE HAVASU (KTNV) — A California man is dead after drowning at Lake Havasu, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday, police said 35-year-old Eric Kennon went into the water to swim with his family. He was visiting from Compton, California. Witnesses told officers he began to struggle in about eight feet of water and that Good Samaritans that were on the beach were able to get him back to shore.

When deputies arrived, they began CPR. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department and River Medical personnel arrived to continue medical treatment.

Kennon was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The sheriff's office said the incident is still under investigation.

