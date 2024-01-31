California hiker dies at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE (KTNV) — A California hiker is dead after being found unresponsive at Zion National Park.

Park Service officials said they received a call on Jan. 26 that a hiker was found on the West Rim Trail near Scout Lookout. When they reached the patient, visitors with emergency medical training were already performing CPR.

Rangers stated they administered CPR and used an automated external defibrillator for nearly an hour and a half. However, the man was pronounced dead.

He was identified as a 63-year-old from San Diego. While the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, and the National Park Service are still investigating his cause of death, rangers said the cause of death is consistent with a cardiac event.

No further details have been announced, as of Wednesday morning.