California fuel pipeline shutdown 'no cause for concern,' local officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As wildfires continue to blaze through the Los Angeles area, local officials say they are working to ensure there are no issues pertaining to a temporary fuel pipeline interruption linked to the California fires.

Kinder Morgan Inc., a company that controls and owns gas pipelines and terminals, has shut down two of its pipelines, SFPP West and CALNEV due to power outages linked to the L.A. fires

CALNEV moves gas, diesel and jet fuel from Colton, California, to terminals in Barstow, California and Las Vegas.

The SFFP West pipeline moves fuels from the Los Angeles Basin to Colton, Imperial, California, and Phoenix, Arizona.

"As part of these precautions, we are fueling our vehicles due to a temporary fuel pipeline interruption linked to the California fires. We want to reassure you that there is no emergency or immediate cause for concern. These measures are purely precautionary. We encourage everyone to stay informed through reliable sources and avoid unnecessary panic or misinformation. Together, we can ensure our community remains calm and prepared. Thank you for your continued trust and cooperation," said LVMPD through a post on X.

Gov. Lombardo also issued a statement declaring he is currently working with the state, local and private partners to mitigate fuel interruptions.

The pipelines are expected to resume service once the power has been restored, according to Kinder Morgan Inc.