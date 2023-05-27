California couple welcomes baby during Electric Daisy Carnival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Music festival attendees usually go home with souvenirs and a head full of memories. For one California couple, that also means eventually going home after becoming parents.

California natives Cristina Celis and her boyfriend, Jonny Garcia, have been coming to the Electric Daisy Carnival music festival for years. Celis was 31 weeks along in her pregnancy and said she originally felt perfectly fine. The couple traveled to Las Vegas from Santa Clarita arriving in the valley last Thursday. In the early hours of Sunday morning, Celis said something was wrong.

"We were there vibing to the music and sitting off to the side. Obviously, I'm not going to be right in the middle of the whole crowd. All of a sudden, I felt something was off," Celis said. "This is my first baby so I wasn't really aware of what was going on."

Celis said she visited the EMTs at the festival who told her she should go to University Medical Center to get checked out further and make sure everything was okay.

"They transferred me by ambulance. Right when I got on the ambulance is when everything started to pick up and that's when we knew, for sure, it was her coming already," Celis said. "When I got to the hospital, about 10 to 15 minutes later, I had the baby."

Isabella Daisy Garcia was born at 4:17 a.m. and her middle name is a nod to the festival.

"We were actually having trouble thinking of a middle name for her. When everything was happening, a lot of people were chiming in saying to name her 'Clarity' for one of Zedd's songs or Daisy," Celis said. "We liked Daisy. It flowed really well with Isabella so we decided to add it and keep it as a memory as well."

"We never thought Cristina would give birth at EDC but we joked about it before," Garcia said. "We were like Izzy, if you're going to come, please happen at EDC. We didn't expect her to actually come so it's a nice surprise."

The DJ and musician Zedd heard about the couple who had an EDC and wanted to find out who. Celis said that was definitely unexpected.

I heard someone gave birth at the stage DURING MY SHOW 🤯.

Can someone pls help me find the person? I’d like to reach out! https://t.co/rLWiOPRVok — Zedd (@Zedd) May 22, 2023

"It was late at night [when we had Izzy]. When we woke up the next morning, our phones were blowing us and we found out the Zedd tweeted I heard somebody gave birth during my set," Celis said. "We were shocked. I literally had no words. We didn't think it would blow up overnight but then here we are."

Garcia said it was also a way to shine a light on the positive side of the rave community.

"Most of the time, you do hear about accidents that happen at raves. People's stuff gets stolen. There's overdoses," Garcia said. "But you never hear a story where life is brought inside. She came and we were just in tears. It was breathtaking."

As for baby Izzy, Celis said she's still in the NICU and doctors said she's growing bigger and stronger every day.