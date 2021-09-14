Cafe Lola opens third las Vegas location inside of Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas's Cafe Lola celebrated its own win tonight inside of Allegiant Stadium.

The eatery was chosen as one of the dining options inside of the stadium and it’s serving up some classic game day eats with a pretty sweet twist.

“When we got the call everything stopped in our mouth’s just dropped and we couldn’t believe we were going to be inside of Allegiant Stadium,” said Lynn Jerome, co-owner of Cafe Lola.

Jerome and co-owner Alexandra Lourdes first opened the doors to Cafe Lola back in 2018.

Since then, the two have been able to open three locations across the valley including the one inside of Allegiant Stadium.

“It's just crazy. I could've never imagined this,” Lourdes said.

“We think it's so cool to have our Frosé and baked cakes and our cookies in Raiders stadium at a football game,” Jerome said.