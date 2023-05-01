Caesars plans $100M renovation to add Horseshoe Las Vegas hotel tower to Paris Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caesars Entertainment announced plans on Monday to convert a Horsehoe Las Vegas hotel tower to offer luxury accommodations for guests at Paris Las Vegas.

In a press release, the company said it will integrate Horseshoe's Jubilee Tower into the Versailles Tower at Paris, with an estimated renovation cost in excess of $100 million.

Renovations will include the exterior and interior of the tower and introduce 756 redesigned guestrooms, as well as a pedestrian bridge connecting the tower to the Paris resort.

Klai Juba Wald / Caesars Entertainment Interior renderings show what rooms will look like after the planned conversion of the Jubilee Tower at Horseshoe Las Vegas into the Versailles Tower at Paris Las Vegas.

"Caesars Entertainment offers more than 23,000 rooms across Las Vegas , and this renovated tower will showcase some of the finest rooms throughout its nine resorts," the company stated.

Room renovations are expected to be completed in late 2023, with the pedestrian bridge to follow in early 2024, the company stated.

Once renovations are complete, the Versaille Tower is expected to feature "some of the largest standard rooms on the Strip, starting at 436 square feet," Caesars added. Select guest rooms will also feature new 55-square-foot balconies "with unmatched views of the Strip."

“The addition of the Versailles Tower makes Paris one of the largest resorts in the heart of The Strip. The interior and exterior will be completely reimagined and transformed into some of the best rooms in Las Vegas," Sean McBurney, regional president of Caesars Entertainment, stated in the prepared release. "When it opens this fall, our guests will have easy access to the incredible restaurants and gaming options they have grown to love at Paris Las Vegas.”