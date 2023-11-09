Caesars Palace renovates Colosseum Tower

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rooms in The Colosseum Tower at Caesars Palace have been given a makeover.

On Thursday, casino officials unveiled what the 400 guest rooms and suites in the tower will look like since crews have finished renovations.

Michael Rudin Colosseum Tower Rooms at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, October 2023

According to Caesars Palace officials, the rooms were designed by Michael Medeiros of RDH Interests, Inc. The rooms are mainly designed with a black and white color scheme with pops of Roman red and emerald that was inspired by jewelry worn by Cleopatra.

Michael Rudin Colosseum Tower Rooms at Caesars Palace Las Vegas. Shot October 2023

Some of the room features include upholstered headboard panels with inset mirrors, Roman-style chaise lounges, and bathrooms that include Marmara Striato marble floors, which were imported from Europe.

LEWIS PHAN Colosseum Tower Rooms at Caesars Palace Las Vegas. Shot October 2023

The Colosseum tower is adjacent to Dominique Ansel Las Vegas and across from The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

You can learn more and book the new rooms here.

This is the latest in a series of renovations the resort previously announced. That includes renovating the original main entrance, main casino, and porte-cochère, redesigning gaming areas, and adding a new lobby bar. Those projects were wrapped up earlier this year.