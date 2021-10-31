Buying a house? Nevada realtors don’t have to tell you if it’s haunted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Could your dream home be a…nightmare?

In the state of Nevada sellers are not required to tell buyers if a home is rumored to be haunted or if there have been reports of paranormal activity.

“It's not uncommon where you might have a death within the home, somebody that is elderly, hospice, that kind of thing so of course we have to be honest and disclose that if they ask but oftentimes that can hinder the sale of a home,” said Trish Nash, the owner of Signature Gallery of Homes in Henderson.

Nash has worked as a broker in the Las Vegas area for over 20 years. Nash said despite the number of homes she has sold, selling places with known paranormal activity is always a challenge.

“I think that buyers should ask as many questions as possible because for example, if there was a murder in the home and then they want to go and resell the home, that could be an issue down the road,” Nash said.