Butterfly release event honors loved ones in Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Summerlin hosted an emotional event Sunday afternoon, where more than 400 butterflies were released. Hundreds of community members gathered to honor their loved ones who have passed away by watching the butterflies flutter away.

"It is such an emotional event," said Laura Coleman, a local attendee.

The 19th annual Celebration of Life, put on by Nathan Adelson Hospice and Nevada Donor Network, helps locals pay tribute to their loved ones.

"It is just a really special day to honor families and family members who have lost loved ones. This is a way to release a butterfly in memory of a loved one that you have had," said Laurie Townsend, chief nursing officer for Nathan Adelson Hospice.

Butterflies were handed out in enclosed paper squares, and people of all ages were there releasing the butterflies into the sky.

For Laura Coleman, who has attended every event for the past 18 years, this year's event meant the most.

"March 21, my daughter Jessica was buried. She died on March 13. My only child. This time, when we release that butterfly with my grandson and my daughter's husband, it is going to be particularly more emotional and raw since it is so fresh," Coleman shared.

Jessica passed away from cancer.

"We just found out six weeks ago she had cancer and then she was gone," Coleman said.

However, Coleman believes Jessica will be there with her family as they release the butterflies.

"This year she is going to be one of the butterflies, and she is going to laugh if one of them flutters near me. There is no doubt about it. She will laugh if a butterfly comes near me, and I know it is going to be her."

