Business owner looks to rebuild after two-alarm fire destroys store

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Holiday season ruined. An early morning fire rips through a strip mall damaging a number of businesses. The fire happening just as the holiday shopping season begins hurting the bottom-line of these business owners now forced to close.

The owner of Super Liquor looks at the damage after an early Monday morning two-alarm fire destroyed his business. His nephew, Revan Suliman saying it’s a big loss for his family. They had the store for more than 15 years.

“We’ve had out foundation here. We brought this from the ground up. Definitely tough to see it go,” he said.

The liquor store was one of at least five businesses damaged at the Rodeo Paradise strip mall near Flamingo and Paradise. Clark County firefighters say the blaze likely started in the area of the cleaners before spreading out to other businesses. The fire left gutted units and collapsed roofs. Suliman says this comes at an unfortunate time with the busy holiday shopping season just starting.

“It was just right after Thanksgiving. Spending time with your family and you come to this. It’s tough, especially with Christmas coming around,” he said.

Suliman estimates the losses to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars for Super Liquor but he’s thankful the fire happened when the store was closed with no one inside. Fire crews say no one was hurt from the fire. His family’s focus is now on new beginnings with a rebuild.

“Just got to look at the positives and see what we can get and see what we can get and do from here on forward,” he said.

Clark County firefighters say the cause of this fire remains under investigation. Some of these businesses will remain closed for the next few weeks the owners will clean up and figure out how to rebuild.