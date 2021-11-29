Watch
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at shopping center east of Las Vegas Strip

Several stores suffer damage
Clark County firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a shopping center east of the Las Vegas Strip overnight Monday.
Posted at 5:50 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 09:18:23-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a shopping center east of the Las Vegas Strip overnight Monday and into the early morning hours.

Fire officials report crews were called to the shopping center located at 4080 Paradise Road, near Flamingo Road, at about 1:10 a.m. with a reported fire.

Road closures were in place while firefighters took on the flames and a second alarm was also called in for assistance.

Crews were eventually able to extinguish the flames but their investigation continues.

Video captured from the scene showed several stores suffering some sort of damage in the fire.

Officials did not immediately release the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

