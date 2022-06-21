LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Bureau of Land Management is requesting public input on a proposed adjustment to amenity fees at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

“The BLM welcomes and values diverse views and is soliciting public opinion on how the fees would be used for managing and improving Red Rock Canyon,” Catrina Williams, Red Rock/Sloan Field Manager said. “Your input will help ensure the area remains a special place to enjoy and visit.”

The purpose of this adjustment, according to BLM, is to ensure BLM is meeting its preservation, recreation, public enjoyment and visitor experience management goals.

The standard amenity fee charged at the 13-mile Scenic Drive last increased in 2018. Since that time, BLM has added numerous amenities, activities, and services to improve visitor experiences. Red Rock Canyon has also experienced a major uptick in visitation since 2018.

These proposed fees include reservation fees for camping and the time reservation system and an increase to the annual pass fee from $30 to $45.

Members of the public may provide input via:



Email at blm_nv_rrsfo_businessplan@blm.gov

Comment cards available at the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center

Postal mail at: Red Rock Business Plan, Bureau of Land Management, 4701 N. Torrey Pines Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89130

Additionally, BLM will also hold public meetings at the following times and locations:



July 6 from 5-7 p.m. at the Rainbow Library, 3150 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128

from 5-7 p.m. at the Rainbow Library, 3150 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 July 7 virtual meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Registration for the virtual meeting can be made at this link.

Comments will be accepted until July 22, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.