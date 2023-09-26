Bullhead City police officer killed in off-duty crash

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — The Bullhead City Police Department and Fort Mojave Tribal Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their one.

According to Bullhead City police, officer Belarmino Diaz died in an off-duty collision on Monday morning.

They said this happened on Aztec Road, about two miles east of the Veteran's Memorial Bridge and east of the Avi Casino Resort.

The crash is being investigated by the Fort Mojave Tribal Police Department, where Diaz worked for more than 17 years before moving over to the Bullhead City Police Department in April.

Investigators said it's unclear what happened, as of Tuesday morning. However, they add Aztec Road has several curves and can be dangerous at sunrise and sunset due to limited visibility caused by the sun.