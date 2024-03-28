Bullhead City man transported to Las Vegas after being stabbed following road rage incident

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — A man is recovering in a Las Vegas hospital after being stabbed in Bullhead City.

According to Bullhead City police, the incident happened at 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, off of Highway 95.

Police said they believe the stabbing happened due to a "possible road rage confrontation".

The victim told police that two men in a pick-up truck started yelling and threatening him as he was walking into a grocery store. That's when 19-year-old Gregory R. Capps and his father, 53-year-old Gregory W. Capps, reportedly got out of the truck and started assaulting the victim outside the store.

Investigators said the victim told them he pulled out a knife to defend himself and that's when he was stabbed in the arm. After the stabbing, he went into the store and asked employees to call police.

The victim was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Las Vegas hospital for further treatment.

Police said the elder Capps was arrested for threatening and intimidating, assault, and disorderly conduct and has been booked at the Bullhead City police station. Charges against the younger Capps are still pending.