Bullhead City family loses everything but pets after home goes up in flames

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — A Bullhead City family is looking for a new place to live after their home burned down.

According to the Bullhead City Fire Department, this happened on Monday at 11:39 a.m. in the 500 block of Mead Lane.

Department officials said when first responders arrived at the scene, they saw a single-story home and two additions that were on fire. They were able to put the fire out, although it was a complete loss. A neighboring home also had minimal damage to the outside of the house.

Investigators said no injuries were reported during the incident and everyone had safely evacuated from the home.

All three of the homeowner's dogs survived the fire. One was located and extracted from the home after the fire was extinguished and was happily reunited with the owner.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.