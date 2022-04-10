Watch
Local News

Actions

BTS Army occupies Allegiant Stadium for a second day

BTS is in Las Vegas for four days, April 8, 9, 15, and 16. BTS had a packed concert last night at Allegiant Stadium, and the BTS Army continues their stay at the stadium for a second day.
BTS," Permission To Dance on Stage," April 8, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium
BTS," Permission To Dance on Stage," April 8, 2022
BTS," Permission To Dance on Stage," April 8, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium
BTS," Permission To Dance on Stage," April 8, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium
BTS," Permission To Dance on Stage," April 8, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium
BTS," Permission To Dance on Stage," April 8, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium
Posted at 6:16 PM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 21:16:04-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — BTS is in Las Vegas for four days, April 8, 9, 15, and 16 for their "Permission to Dance on Stage," tour. BTS had a packed concert last night at Allegiant Stadium, and the BTS Army continues their stay at the stadium for a second day.

RELATED: 'ARMY is no joke': BTS mania descends on the Las Vegas Strip

A sea of purple covered the concert last night as the boy band kicked off their first of several shows as part of their, "Permission to Dance on Stage," performance.

BTS," Permission To Dance on Stage," April 8, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium
BTS," Permission To Dance on Stage," April 8, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium

The band is bringing tens of thousands of fans from all around the world to the valley.

For drivers tonight, try to avoid the area around Allegiant Stadium if you are able.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH