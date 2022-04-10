BTS Army occupies Allegiant Stadium for a second day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — BTS is in Las Vegas for four days, April 8, 9, 15, and 16 for their "Permission to Dance on Stage," tour. BTS had a packed concert last night at Allegiant Stadium, and the BTS Army continues their stay at the stadium for a second day.

Some technical difficulties at the #BTS. One of the screens appears to be malfunctioning. However #BTSARMY remaining patient and understanding. Excitement is real in the crowd. Yes, I am at the concert. #Borahaegas @KTNV pic.twitter.com/4UGRk4zrYE — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKTNV) April 9, 2022

A sea of purple covered the concert last night as the boy band kicked off their first of several shows as part of their, "Permission to Dance on Stage," performance.

Jeremy Chen / KTNV BTS," Permission To Dance on Stage," April 8, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium

The band is bringing tens of thousands of fans from all around the world to the valley.

For drivers tonight, try to avoid the area around Allegiant Stadium if you are able.