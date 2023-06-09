Brother of CCSD security monitor shooting suspect now facing felony, conspiracy charges

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are continuing to piece together of a series of shootings in North Las Vegas back in May, now leading to the arrest of Adrian Rios.

Adrian's brother, 18-year-old Jesse Rios, was previously arrested for 24 felony charges in connection with a CCSD security monitor at Von Tobel Middle School being struck by a stray bullet on May 8, 2023.

In addition to the campus monitor, several teens were shot at in the area, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

Adrian Rios now faces the following felony charges:



Conspiracy to commit murder, with a criminal gang enhancement.

Battery with a deadly weapon.

Discharge of firearm from an occupied vehicle, and discharge of firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Discharge of a gun at or into an occupied structure.

Conspiracy to commit murder.

The conspiracy charge, explained in the LVMPD arrest report, stems from the brothers following and later shooting at two teens from Shadow Rock park to the area of 5700 Judson.

One of those bullets, not believed to be aimed at the CCSD employee, did end up striking him in the hip while he was on the middle school's campus.

Police say more probable cause for Adrian's involvement leading to his arrest this week comes partly from a jail phone call that was corroborated with shell casings and security footage.

The report specifies a phone call from Jessie using a jail phone to talk to Adrian who was heard using "we" and "us" in recounting details of the alleged crime.

Based on the details of the phone call, police believe Adrian was involved in the attempted murder of three people throughout the day on May 8.