Broken Yolk Cafe holding grand opening for fourth location in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KNTV) — Looking for a new breakfast spot? The Broken Yolk Cafe is opening its fourth Southern Nevada location very soon!

The grand opening is set for Monday, August 12.

The new location will be in downtown Las Vegas at 201 South Las Vegas Boulevard on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Carson. Doors open at 7 a.m.

The restaurant said the first 100 guests will receive a "Golden Pancake" card — which grants them free pancakes for a year.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilwoman Olivia Diaz.

The site of the new location is in the Nevada Savings and Loan Association Building, built in 1975 by renowned architectural firm Zick & Sharp — who built other notable Las Vegas works such as the Moulin Rouge Hotel (now demolished) and The Mint, which is now part of Binion's.