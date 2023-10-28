Bright Lights, Big City: Neon Museum turns 11

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Preserving Las Vegas in a different way.

Friday marks 11 years since the Neon Museum opened its doors. The idea for the Neon Museum came from the Allied Arts group, which wanted to help keep history alive. The concept actually started back in 1996. At that time, they only had 60 signs in the collection.

According to Aaron Berger, the executive director of the Neon Museum, when they officially opened their doors on Oct.. 27, 2012, they had 600 preserved signs.

"We are a city that builds up and then blows up and then builds up again," Berger said. "We're now approaching 900 signs in the collection so the collection continues to grow."

Berger said it's not just about the signage but the stories that come along with them.

"There's a tremendous amount of history here [and] it's important that The Neon Museum preserve it and maintain it and keep it for generations to come."

Berger said you can learn about the LGBTQ community in Southern Nevada, stories about women, and even the Civil Rights Movement here in the valley. Starting this November, they also plan to tell the stories of Indigenous peoples, their lives before 1905, and their lives in 2023.

"That's what I love, the versatility of this museum," Berger said. "To some, we're a sign museum but really, I think we just tell the story of Las Vegas."

Berger listed some of his favorite signs including the Yucca Motel sign and the Moulin Rouge sign.

"The Moulin Rouge sign, I love because of its history as being the first integrated casino and one that bridged communities."

Berger said he hopes the museum continues to be a fun and educational experience for visitors.

"My hope is that yes. You'll have a great time. You'll enjoy yourself and you'll learn a little something in the process."

Berger said they have also started letting visitors do self-guided nights where you can give a tour to friends or family members or are visiting. Those self-guided tours are on Wednesday nights.