Neon Museum named one of the 27 best museums in the United States

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Neon Museum, a non-profit organization dedicated to collecting and preserving iconic neon signage from Las Vegas, has been named one of the 27 Best Museums in the United States by Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure writes, "Las Vegas is an important part of modern-day U.S. culture. And The Neon Museum, which features signs from old casinos, is proof of that." Aaron Berger, Executive Director of The Neon Museum, said of the recognition, "This puts The Neon Museum on a platform with the greatest scholarly institutions in the country."

The museum includes an outdoor exhibition space known as the Neon Boneyard, a visitors' center housed inside the former La Concha Motel lobby, and the Neon Boneyard North Gallery, currently home to the immersive light show experience "Brilliant!".