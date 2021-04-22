Local Vegas couple finds film success on Netflix, pushing for more diversity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 2020 was a tough year for movie theaters across the nation and yet many films still found success by turning to streaming services.

Those behind the scenes still had the same goal to be recognized for their creation.

A Las Vegas couple David E Talbert and wife Lyn Sisson-Talbert helped create a Christmas classic, but fell short of an Oscar nomination.

It was the film that stole the hearts of many during Christmas 2020.

Despite a rough year for cinema "Jingle Jangle; A Christmas Journey " found success on Netflix.

The film was years in the making written and directed by the Talbert duo the holiday whimsical full of Black joy captured audiences everywhere.

The fantasy film aimed to be a christmas classic and it was.

"To me it's very important to share original stories and to continue to put out those original pieces that are different and representative of us and that was really the inspiration coming from theater we really wanted to infuse in a film everything we ever done with comedy, with music with dance with amazing costume designs hair and makeup norminlizing the things that are often talked about," said Lyn Sisson-Talbert, producer.

Sisson-Talbert, a prolific producer and author, credits her success to humble beginnings and deep roots right here in the valley.

"I loved growing up in Vegas it is still my favorite place, my family still there we have a lot of rich history there my grandmother actually worked at the Moulin Rouge before she became a Realtor," said Lyn.

It was important to see herself through her work as representation in the movie industry matters, and Lyn is making sure of that.

Despite much success the Netflix original musical fell short of this year's Oscar nominations but the message was heard that we still need more diversity.

"I do feel like we have a long way to go, but the conversation is being had but it needs to be had more i know i am bias i think jingle jangle should of been nomintaed with everything that it meant," said Lyn Sisson-Talbert.

Lyn and her husband say they are making sure they change the narrative by creating a lane for all a space were your story matters.