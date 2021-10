LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday is Indigenous Peoples' Day.

This is a time to honor indigenous people and learn about the history of their ancestors as the day is celebrated second Monday of October.

The day recognizes Native Americans as the first to settle in the United States.

A spokesman for the Las Vegas Indian Center says the group wants the community to know there are about 63,000 indigenous Americans who live in the valley

The center helps with employment, housing and substance abuse.