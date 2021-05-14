Filipinos are largest AAPI group in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Asian American Pacific Islander community in Las Vegas is growing.

The Filipino community is the largest and fastest growing AAPI community in the valley.

The Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce says more than 200,000 Filipinos make up the AAPI community.

Sonny Vinuya, President and CEO of the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce, says Filipinos began to migrate to Las Vegas in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Vinuya says they found the valley to be a better way of living.

"The cost of living is considerably low here and there are more job opportunities in Vegas," Vinuya said.

Vinuya says Filipinos are growing in education and medical job fields.

In fact, Vinuya says Filipinos make up about 20% of Las Vegas.

Filipino culture in Las Vegas is growing with no plans on stopping anytime soon.

They're breaking barriers in education, medicine and politics and they're keeping their roots in the center of it all.

