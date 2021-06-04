FBI reports increase in LGBTQ+ hate crimes in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pride Month is about celebrating the LGBTQ community but it's also important to remember how much work is needed to reach equality.

Hate crimes are on the rise across the country and in Las Vegas.

RELATED: Matthew Shepard's friend reflects on his life, death and legacy

According to the FBI's latest data, in 2019 there were 22 hate crimes based on sexual orientation in Las Vegas. In 2018 that number was five.

PRIDE MONTH | Read more Las Vegas LGBTQ+ stories

Nationwide incidents directed toward the LGBTQ community make up roughly 17% of those reported.

Read the full report on fbi.gov.