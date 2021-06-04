Watch
FBI reports increase in LGBTQ+ hate crimes in Las Vegas

Pride Month is about celebrating the LGBTQ community but it's also important to remember how much work is needed to reach equality. Hate crimes are on the rise across the country and in Las Vegas.
Posted at 9:19 PM, Jun 03, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pride Month is about celebrating the LGBTQ community but it's also important to remember how much work is needed to reach equality.

Hate crimes are on the rise across the country and in Las Vegas.

According to the FBI's latest data, in 2019 there were 22 hate crimes based on sexual orientation in Las Vegas. In 2018 that number was five.

Nationwide incidents directed toward the LGBTQ community make up roughly 17% of those reported.

From the FBI's 2019 Hate Crime Statistics report. Credit: FBI

