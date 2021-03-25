Beyond the stigma: Words for women from women

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Throughout history, America has highlighted women who famously fought for equality.

While we've come a long way from the crusade for the right to vote, it seems a new fight is brewing.

Gender stereotypes are hindering the 21st century.

"I do think women are held to a different standard just because of the gender roles that have shaped so much of our society and culture historically," said Delen Goldberg, assistant city manager for the city of North Las Vegas.

Several women said there is a glass ceiling that seems to separate women from men in the workplace, home and even lifestyle.

Las Vegas teacher, Yolanda Addisu says she thinks all women have at some point in their lives experienced some type of discrimination.

Evelyn Pacheco, a veteran and founder of Nevada Women in Trades, says being associated with negative stigmas is draining as a woman.

"Being called the angry woman when we are passionate about what we are doing," Pacheco said.

Despite these barriers women have chosen to take a stand against inequality and define life on their own terms.

"I'm here to just break the limitations. I want to break the limitations put on my life," said Desirae King, author and motivational speaker.

While there's still a long way to go, women are seizing every opportunity to fulfill the promise of equality for all.