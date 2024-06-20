Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Breaking: Active scene in Henderson as shots are fired during barricade east of Boulder Hwy.

Breaking News
KTNV
Breaking News
Posted at 10:04 AM, Jun 20, 2024

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A shooting involving Henderson police officers is under investigation on Thursday morning.

The city's police department said the shooting stemmed from "an active open air barricaded suspect" in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue, which is east of Boulder Highway.

Henderson police say none of their officers have been injured, however there is still a heavy police presence and active scene in the area.

Members of the public were asked to "PLEASE AVOID THE AREA!" until police have rendered it safe.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH