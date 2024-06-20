Breaking: Active scene in Henderson as shots are fired during barricade east of Boulder Hwy.

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A shooting involving Henderson police officers is under investigation on Thursday morning.

The city's police department said the shooting stemmed from "an active open air barricaded suspect" in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue, which is east of Boulder Highway.

Henderson police say none of their officers have been injured, however there is still a heavy police presence and active scene in the area.

Members of the public were asked to "PLEASE AVOID THE AREA!" until police have rendered it safe.

This is a developing story.