Boyd Gaming's Nevada casinos get approval to return to 100% capacity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boyd Gaming receives approval from Nevada Gaming Control Board to return to 100% capacity in gaming areas at all of its currently operating Nevada properties.

Thursday, the company said it was pleased to announce that it received approval from the gaming control board earlier in the week to return to full capacity.

The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Aliante, Sam’s Town, Cannery, the California, Fremont and Jokers Wild have all been cleared, according to Boyd Gaming.

Masks remain required inside Boyd's properties, according to a company spokesperson, and all non-gaming areas are currently at 80% capacity, in compliance with current government directives.

Boyd Gaming says it was commended by the gaming control board for its ongoing efforts to assist team members and their families in the vaccination process. And that the company also shares the state of Nevada’s and Clark County’s commitment to getting as many local residents vaccinated as possible.

Boyd representatives say they will continue to do their part to encourage all Nevada residents to get vaccinated.