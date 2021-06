LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boyd Gaming is hosting a career fair at the Gold Coast.

They're looking for security and surveillance agents.

It runs from 1 to 3 p.m.

And the fashion show mall is looking to fill more than 300 positions.

Their job fair runs today from 3 to 7 p.m.

The restaurants and retail shops inside the mall will have reps there.

It's taking place at the Great Hall.

No reservations are required.