Boulder City to receive $1 million to upgrade Wastewater Treatment Facility

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Representative Susie Lee, Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus, and Boulder City Utilities Director Joe Stubitz said that the city will receive $1 million for upgrades at its Wastewater Treatment Facility.

The funding was allocated in the omnibus bill recently approved by Congress.

According to a press release, the bar screen and grit removal system has reached a critical point and must be replaced. Failure of the system could create numerous health, safety and environmental issues.

The plant treats about 1.3 million gallons of wastewater a day, operating 24/7. The original plant was built in 1965.