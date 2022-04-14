Watch
Local News

Actions

Boulder City to receive $1 million to upgrade Wastewater Treatment Facility

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 6.27.34 PM.png
U.S House of Representatives / Boulder City, Nevada
Congresswoman Susie Lee announces $1 million upgrade for Boulder City's Wastewater Treatment Facility.
Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 6.27.34 PM.png
Posted at 6:36 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 21:36:06-04

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Representative Susie Lee, Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus, and Boulder City Utilities Director Joe Stubitz said that the city will receive $1 million for upgrades at its Wastewater Treatment Facility.

The funding was allocated in the omnibus bill recently approved by Congress.

According to a press release, the bar screen and grit removal system has reached a critical point and must be replaced. Failure of the system could create numerous health, safety and environmental issues.

The plant treats about 1.3 million gallons of wastewater a day, operating 24/7. The original plant was built in 1965.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH