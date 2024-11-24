Boulder City to celebrate Small Business Saturday. Here's how you can participate

BOULDER CITY (KTNV)—Boulder City will celebrate the fifteenth annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30.

This year, their "Shop the Block" program could save people money while helping small local businesses.

What is the "Shop the Block" program?

Local business Dam Roast House started the Shop the Block program last year. From Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, shoppers can shop at any participating Boulder City business, bring their receipt to another participating business, and get 15% off their purchase.

Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 by American Express and is celebrated on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

"More than 53% of Nevada employees work for or own a small business. Showing small businesses your support helps keep money in our community," said Raffi Festekjian, the City's Economic Development Coordinator.