Boulder City starts 'Adopt-A-Streetscape' program to help clean the streets

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Boulder City is starting the "Adopt-A-Streetscape" to help keep the streets of Boulder City clean.

The city maintains 92 miles of public roads; now, with the Department of Public Works, groups can apply for a permit to work on maintaining a streetscape four times a year.

The program would allow diverse companies and organizations a chance to maintain and enhance the highway at no cost to the organization.

"As someone who grew up in Boulder City , I know how much we take pride in mottos like 'Clean, Green Boulder City' and 'Be Kind. Be Boulder'," said Gary Poindexter, Public Works Director.

