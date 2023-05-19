Boulder City raising rates for utilities customers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boulder City residential utilities customers could see their rates go up.

City officials said that due to record inflation combined with drought impacting hydropower availability and costs are leading to about a three percent increase. They add changes in charges will based on the type of customer and their energy, water and wastewater needs.

For example, a small mobile home would see their bill go up about $3 a month while larger homes, above 2,000 square feet, could see their bills go up by $9 a month.

"Raising rates was a difficult decision but we kept the increases as low as possible and made sure rates for customers who use the least amount of utilities would feel a lesser impact," said City Manager Taylour Tedder.

That change is scheduled to go into effect in October.