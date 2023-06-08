Boulder City officials issue Silver Alert for missing woman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boulder City police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman.

Police said 71-year-old Christina Donner last spoke with family on June 4th and said she was driving to a friend's home in McMinnville, Oregon from Boulder City.

Authorities said Donnner's family said she has demention and could need help.

Police said they believe Donner is driving a blue 2017 Ford Escape with the Nevada license plate 743C82.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boulder City Police department at 702-293-9224 extension 1 or by contacting detectives at mdubois@bcnv.org and bwibrew@bcnv.org.