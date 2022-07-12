BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Officials of Boulder City tweeted an update about the manufacturing plant where an explosion happened Monday morning.

They said that the Clark County Building Department has yellow tagged the building.

The access to this building is only limited to professionals for performing damage evaluations only, according to the tweet.

Officials said the main building was damaged, but it appears to be structurally sound.