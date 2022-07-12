Watch Now
Boulder City manufacturing plant yellow tagged after explosion

City of Boulder City
Officials of Boulder City tweeted an update about the manufacturing plant that had an explosion Monday morning.
Posted at 3:15 PM, Jul 12, 2022
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Officials of Boulder City tweeted an update about the manufacturing plant where an explosion happened Monday morning.

BREAKING STORY: At least 6 employees injured in explosion at manufacturing plant in Boulder City

They said that the Clark County Building Department has yellow tagged the building.

The access to this building is only limited to professionals for performing damage evaluations only, according to the tweet.

13 INVESTIGATES: Fiery explosion at Boulder City concrete plant comes after history of violations

Officials said the main building was damaged, but it appears to be structurally sound.

