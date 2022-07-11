BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — An evacuation was underway Monday morning at a manufacturing plant in Boulder City after a reported explosion, a public information officer for the city confirmed.

According to Lisa LaPlante, emergency personnel were responding to 14555 S. U.S. 95, which is the site of Amorock Polymer Concrete.

Initial reports were that at least one person had minor injuries as a result of the explosion. As of 11:25 a.m., reports indicated at least seven employees had been injured and transported to area hospitals.

HAPPENING NOW: Several agencies are responding to an explosion at a concrete manufacturer in Boulder City. Everyone inside has been evacuated. Initial reports say one person has minor injuries. HAZMAT is on scene. We will provide updates as they become available. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/zAZkJjPeLJ — Abel Garcia (@abelgarcianews) July 11, 2022

A viewer contacted KTNV to report an explosion and fire at the location. As of 11:25 a.m., the fire was extinguished, LaPlante said.

A HAZMAT crew was also reportedly en route to the scene.

Armorock Polymer Concrete is situated in an industrial area approximately 7 miles southeast of Boulder City along U.S. 95.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.