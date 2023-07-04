Boulder City locals, visitors get wet for tradition at Fourth of July Damboree Parade

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Boulder City residents and visitors alike flocked to partake in the cherished traditions of the 75th Annual Fourth of July Damboree Parade.

Thousands of enthusiastic spectators gathered to celebrate America's birthday and join in the festivities.

Setting the stage for the parade as esteemed Grand Marshals were the Southern Nevada State Veterans, an honorable tribute to the courageous men and women who valiantly served our nation.

Representing the community, a total of 84 groups participated in the parade. Each group showcased their unique contribution, demonstrating their pride in America and Boulder City.

The parade attracted people from various regions, including Las Vegas, Boulder City, and even the Midwest.

One parade-goer, Lolita Haze, said , "I'm from a small town in the Midwest, so coming back to a small town Fourth of July parade is everything to me. I miss it."

A highlight of the festivities was the exuberant water fight, enjoyed by both parade participants and spectators alike. As tradition dictates, floats sprayed water on the cheering crowd with their water guns, while enthusiastic parade-goers retaliated by dousing the floats to stay cool.

Reflecting on the day's festivities, several parade-goers expressed their favorite parts of the parade.

Britney Regis, a parade goer said, "It's my favorite. I love it. They have so much fun getting wet. It's always a blast—I enjoy it."