Boulder City, Henderson named World War II Heritage Cities

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Two Southern Nevada cities are being recognized for their contributions during World War II.

The National Park Service has designated Boulder City and Henderson as World War II Heritage Cities. The program was established in 2019 to "recognize the historic importance of the United States' domestic involvement in World War II and ensure the continued preservation of a defining period in American History."

According to federal officials, Boulder City and Henderson were chosen due to their proximity to the Hoover Dam, availability of hydroelectric power and water, and magnesium production.

Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, National Archives

"A U.S. Army post was established in Boulder City in 1941 to protect the dam from enemy sabotage. The post was staffed by a battalion of military police that, at its peak, included 27 officers and more than 700 enlisted men," the award's website states. "Hoover Dam also provided cheap hydroelectric power and an abundant water supply that attracted industrial development and transformed the surrounding desert into a center of wartime defense manufacturing."

That included producing magnesium.

"During the war, magnesium was a vital component in the production of aircraft, incendiary bombs, and other parts of America's airborne arsenal," federal officials state. "In mid-1941, Basic Magnesium Inc., BMI, was formed there as part of a joint venture between Basic Refractories, Inc., a Cleveland-based company operated by Howard Eels, and the British materials manufacturer Magnesium Elektron Inc., MEL. At its peak, BMI employed 14,000 workers in the Henderson and Boulder City area."

National Park Service, University of Nevada, Las Vegas Townsite Homes in Henderson, Nevada 1942

Only one American World War II Heritage City can be designated in each state or territory. However, Boulder City and Henderson applied for the award together.

"Boulder City believes in preserving and honoring our unique heritage from our humble beginnings in 1931," City Manager Taylour Tedder said. "We are proud of this designation for our community as 11% of our residents are veterans, we are the home of the Southern Nevada Home for Veterans and more than 35,000 veterans and their spouses are laid to rest in the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City."

According to the National Park Service, 10 other cities were selected with this group of cities including:



Foley, Alabama

Tempe, Arizona

Richmond, California

Wilmington, Delaware

Waterloo, Iowa

Baltimore County, Maryland

Johnson County and Warrensburg, Missouri

Hastings, Nebraska

Yonkers, New York

Bedford County, Virginia

You can read about the other cities here.